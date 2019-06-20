SSC CGL Results To Be Announced On This Date

SSC CGL results results will be released online on ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL exam results will be released on September 20, according to an official notification from Staff Selection Commission (SSC) which conducts recruitment examinations for central governmental jobs. The Commission had conducted Combined Graduate Level or CGL tier 1 examination for recruitment year 2018 from June 4 to June 13, 2019. The SSC CGL results will be announced on the official website, ssc.nic.in. The exams were held in 22 shifts in 362 venues arranged in 131 cities across India.

As opposed to the 25.97 lakh candidates who registered for the SSC CGL 2018 exam, only 8.37 lakh appeared resulting in the overall percentage of attendance at only 32.23 per cent.

After the completion of exams on June 13, the Commission also conducted re-examination for 4,825 candidates on June 19, 2019.

SSC CGL 2018 was conducted in computer-based mode.

Before the announcement of SSC CGL results, the Commission will release provisional SSC CGL answer key and allow candidates to submit any objection on the initial key.

After resolution of the objections on provisional answer key, final answer key will be prepared, based in which the SSC CGL results will be released.

The raw score and consequently normalized score will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

When the Commission declares SSC results, the scores of the candidates who appeared in the SSC CGL 2018 will be normalized to account for any difference in the difficulty level of the question papers in different shifts.

In an official release SSC had said, "The normalization is done based on the fundamental assumption that "in all multi-shift examinations, the distribution of abilities of candidates is the same across all the shifts". This assumption is justified since the number of candidates appearing in multiple shifts in the examinations conducted by the Commission is large and the procedure for allocation of examination shift to candidates is random."

Candidates who qualify in Tier I will be eligible to appear in SSC CGL 2018 Tier II exam.

Click here for more Jobs News

