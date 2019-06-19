Staff Selection Commission Concludes Graduate-Level Tier I Exam; Result In September

SSC CGL 2018 Tier I exam over, result is expected in September

SSC CGL 2018: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has successfully completed the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) 2018. The SSC CGL 2018 exam was conducted from June 4 to June 13, 2019. As opposed to the 25.97 lakh candidates who registered for the SSC CGL 2018 exam, only 8.37 lakh appeared resulting in the overall percentage of attendance at only 32.23 per cent.

SSC CGL 2018 was conducted in computer-based mode. The exam was conducted in 21 shifts at 362 exam venues in 131 cities.

There were some exam venues were appearing candidates reported problem of slow server. After due consideration, the commission decided to re-conduct examination for these candidates. The re-examination for the candidates at the affected venues will be conducted today.

The scores of the candidates who appear in the SSC CGL 2018 will be normalized to account for any difference in the difficulty level of the question papers in different shifts.

In an official release SSC had said, "The normalization is done based on the fundamental assumption that "in all multi-shift examinations, the distribution of abilities of candidates is the same across all the shifts". This assumption is justified since the number of candidates appearing in multiple shifts in the examinations conducted by the Commission is large and the procedure for allocation of examination shift to candidates is random."

SSC will also release provisional SSC CGL answer key and allow the facility to submit any objection on the initial key. After resolution of the objections on provisional answer key, final answer key will be prepared. The raw score and consequently normalized score will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

The SSC CGL 2018 tier I result is expected on September 20, 2019. Candidates who qualify in Tier I will be eligible to appear in SSC CGL 2018 Tier II exam.

