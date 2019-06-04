SSC Begins CGL 2018 Tier I Exam; Paper Analysis, Expected Cut Off Here

SSC CGL 2018 Tier I exam began today in computer-based mode. Paper was easy to moderately difficult.

Jobs | Edited by | Updated: June 04, 2019 18:39 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
SSC Begins CGL 2018 Tier I Exam; Paper Analysis, Expected Cut Off Here

SSC CGL Tier I began today in computer-based today


SSC CGL 2018: SSC CGL Tier-I 2018 exam started today, on June 04, 2019. The exam was conducted in three time slots. It is a Computer based Test (CBT) containing 100 objective type questions to be answered in 60 minutes. There are four sections, namely, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension consisting of 25 questions each. All sections, except the English Comprehension section are available both in Hindi and English medium. Every correct answer will fetch 2 marks and 0.50 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. No marks will be deducted for unanswered questions.

The detailed break-up of SSC CGL Tier I Exam 2018 is as follows:

Section

Total Questions

Total Marks

Level of difficulty

Good

Attempts

Approximate time taken

(in Minutes)

General Intelligence and Reasoning

25

50

Easy

21 - 23

15

General Awareness

25

50

Easy-Moderate

15 – 16

10

Quantitative Aptitude

25

50

Easy -Moderate

18 - 19

20

English Comprehension

25

50

Easy- Moderate

17 - 19

15

Total

100

200

Easy- Moderate

71-77

60

We spoke to experts from Career Launcher, who predicted the expected cut off for SSC CGL Tier I on the basis of exam concluded today. 

Expected Tier I Cut-offs (Out of 200 Marks):

UR (General)

OBC

SC

ST

VH

129 - 133

113 - 117

101 – 105

91 - 95

88.5 – 91.5

SSC CGL Tier I Sectional Analysis

General Intelligence and Reasoning

The section was comparatively easy. The questions in this section were similar to last year and the options could easily be eliminated to reach the correct answer.

Topic

Number of questions

Level of difficulty

Odd One Out

3

Moderate

Analogy

3

Easy

Series

3

Easy-Moderate

Blood Relation

1

Easy

Visual Reasoning – Paper Folding and Cutting

1

Difficult

Visual Reasoning –Mirror Image

1

Easy

Visual Reasoning – Embedded/Hidden Figure

1

Easy

Visual Reasoning – Complete the figure

1

Easy

Counting of squares

1

Easy

Mathematical Puzzle – Sign change based

1

Easy

Puzzles – Chose the set of numbers which has same relation as given in the given set.

2

Moderate

Coding - Decoding

3

Easy

Mathematical Problem

1

easy

Venn Diagram

1

Easy

Dice/Cube based

1

Easy

Syllogism

1

Easy

General Awareness

Questions in this section were easy to moderate. Overall, the paper was on the same pattern as last year. The paper mostly had questions from Science and Current Affairs.

Topic

Number of Questions

Level of Difficulty

History

3

Easy-Moderate

Geography

2

Easy-Moderate

Polity

2

Easy

Economics

1

Easy-Moderate

General Awareness – Static based

2

Easy-Moderate

Science (Chemistry based)

4

Easy-Moderate

Science (Physics based)

1

Easy-Moderate

Science (Biology based)

3

Easy-Moderate

Miscellaneous GK /Current Affairs

7

Easy

Quantitative Aptitude

Quantitative Aptitude section was easy to moderate. The section comprised questions from a variety of topics, Arithmetic, Algebra, Trigonometry and DI.

Topic

Number of Questions

Level of Difficulty

Time, Speed and Distance

1

Easy

Time and work

1

Easy

Geometry

2

Moderate

Mensuration

2

Moderate

Trigonometry

4

Moderate

Profit, Loss and Discount

2

Moderate

Percentages

1

Easy

Algebra

1

Easy

Ratio and Proportion

2

Easy

Average

1

Easy-Moderate

Ages

1

Easy

Simplification

1

Easy

Simple Interest/Compound Interest

1

Moderate

Number System

1

Easy

Data Interpretation (Table) Five car brands – A, B, C, D and E were given. Their production was given from 2011 to 2016.

4

Easy

English Comprehension

A majority of the questions in this section can be categorised under Vocabulary and Grammar. There was no reading comprehension passage this year. Overall, the level of difficulty of this year's paper was easy to moderate.

Topic

Number of Questions

Level of Difficulty

Synonyms

2

Easy

Antonyms

2

Easy

One Word Substitution

2

Easy - Moderate

Spot the Error

4

Easy - Moderate

Sentence Improvement

2

Easy

Active/Passive

2

Easy

Idiom/Phrase Replacement

2

Easy

Para jumble/Sentence Rearrangement

2

Easy-Moderate

Spellings

2

Easy

Cloze Test

5

Easy

Click here for more Jobs News

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

SSCSSC CGL

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Nipah VirusCelebrating PrideDelhi MetroLive NewsWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup Points TableiOS 13OnePlus 7EidHypertensionBharat MovieOnePlus 7 ReviewMG HectorEid 2019 Date

................................ Advertisement ................................