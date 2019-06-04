SSC Begins CGL 2018 Tier I Exam; Paper Analysis, Expected Cut Off Here

SSC CGL Tier I began today in computer-based today

SSC CGL 2018: SSC CGL Tier-I 2018 exam started today, on June 04, 2019. The exam was conducted in three time slots. It is a Computer based Test (CBT) containing 100 objective type questions to be answered in 60 minutes. There are four sections, namely, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension consisting of 25 questions each. All sections, except the English Comprehension section are available both in Hindi and English medium. Every correct answer will fetch 2 marks and 0.50 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. No marks will be deducted for unanswered questions.

The detailed break-up of SSC CGL Tier I Exam 2018 is as follows:

Section Total Questions Total Marks Level of difficulty Good Attempts Approximate time taken (in Minutes) General Intelligence and Reasoning 25 50 Easy 21 - 23 15 General Awareness 25 50 Easy-Moderate 15 – 16 10 Quantitative Aptitude 25 50 Easy -Moderate 18 - 19 20 English Comprehension 25 50 Easy- Moderate 17 - 19 15 Total 100 200 Easy- Moderate 71-77 60

We spoke to experts from Career Launcher, who predicted the expected cut off for SSC CGL Tier I on the basis of exam concluded today.

Expected Tier I Cut-offs (Out of 200 Marks):

UR (General) OBC SC ST VH 129 - 133 113 - 117 101 – 105 91 - 95 88.5 – 91.5

SSC CGL Tier I Sectional Analysis

General Intelligence and Reasoning

The section was comparatively easy. The questions in this section were similar to last year and the options could easily be eliminated to reach the correct answer.

Topic Number of questions Level of difficulty Odd One Out 3 Moderate Analogy 3 Easy Series 3 Easy-Moderate Blood Relation 1 Easy Visual Reasoning – Paper Folding and Cutting 1 Difficult Visual Reasoning –Mirror Image 1 Easy Visual Reasoning – Embedded/Hidden Figure 1 Easy Visual Reasoning – Complete the figure 1 Easy Counting of squares 1 Easy Mathematical Puzzle – Sign change based 1 Easy Puzzles – Chose the set of numbers which has same relation as given in the given set. 2 Moderate Coding - Decoding 3 Easy Mathematical Problem 1 easy Venn Diagram 1 Easy Dice/Cube based 1 Easy Syllogism 1 Easy

General Awareness

Questions in this section were easy to moderate. Overall, the paper was on the same pattern as last year. The paper mostly had questions from Science and Current Affairs.

Topic Number of Questions Level of Difficulty History 3 Easy-Moderate Geography 2 Easy-Moderate Polity 2 Easy Economics 1 Easy-Moderate General Awareness – Static based 2 Easy-Moderate Science (Chemistry based) 4 Easy-Moderate Science (Physics based) 1 Easy-Moderate Science (Biology based) 3 Easy-Moderate Miscellaneous GK /Current Affairs 7 Easy

Quantitative Aptitude

Quantitative Aptitude section was easy to moderate. The section comprised questions from a variety of topics, Arithmetic, Algebra, Trigonometry and DI.

Topic Number of Questions Level of Difficulty Time, Speed and Distance 1 Easy Time and work 1 Easy Geometry 2 Moderate Mensuration 2 Moderate Trigonometry 4 Moderate Profit, Loss and Discount 2 Moderate Percentages 1 Easy Algebra 1 Easy Ratio and Proportion 2 Easy Average 1 Easy-Moderate Ages 1 Easy Simplification 1 Easy Simple Interest/Compound Interest 1 Moderate Number System 1 Easy Data Interpretation (Table) Five car brands – A, B, C, D and E were given. Their production was given from 2011 to 2016. 4 Easy

English Comprehension

A majority of the questions in this section can be categorised under Vocabulary and Grammar. There was no reading comprehension passage this year. Overall, the level of difficulty of this year's paper was easy to moderate.

Topic Number of Questions Level of Difficulty Synonyms 2 Easy Antonyms 2 Easy One Word Substitution 2 Easy - Moderate Spot the Error 4 Easy - Moderate Sentence Improvement 2 Easy Active/Passive 2 Easy Idiom/Phrase Replacement 2 Easy Para jumble/Sentence Rearrangement 2 Easy-Moderate Spellings 2 Easy Cloze Test 5 Easy

Click here for more Jobs News