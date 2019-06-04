SSC Begins CGL 2018 Tier I Exam; Paper Analysis, Expected Cut Off Here

SSC CGL 2018: SSC CGL Tier-I 2018 exam started today, on June 04, 2019. The exam was conducted in three time slots. It is a Computer based Test (CBT) containing 100 objective type questions to be answered in 60 minutes. There are four sections, namely, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension consisting of 25 questions each. All sections, except the English Comprehension section are available both in Hindi and English medium. Every correct answer will fetch 2 marks and 0.50 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. No marks will be deducted for unanswered questions.
The detailed break-up of SSC CGL Tier I Exam 2018 is as follows:
Section
Total Questions
Total Marks
Level of difficulty
Good
Attempts
Approximate time taken
(in Minutes)
General Intelligence and Reasoning
25
50
Easy
21 - 23
15
General Awareness
25
50
Easy-Moderate
15 – 16
10
Quantitative Aptitude
25
50
Easy -Moderate
18 - 19
20
English Comprehension
25
50
Easy- Moderate
17 - 19
15
Total
100
200
Easy- Moderate
71-77
60
We spoke to experts from Career Launcher, who predicted the expected cut off for SSC CGL Tier I on the basis of exam concluded today.
Expected Tier I Cut-offs (Out of 200 Marks):
UR (General)
OBC
SC
ST
VH
129 - 133
113 - 117
101 – 105
91 - 95
88.5 – 91.5
SSC CGL Tier I Sectional Analysis
General Intelligence and Reasoning
The section was comparatively easy. The questions in this section were similar to last year and the options could easily be eliminated to reach the correct answer.
Topic
Number of questions
Level of difficulty
Odd One Out
3
Moderate
Analogy
3
Easy
Series
3
Easy-Moderate
Blood Relation
1
Easy
Visual Reasoning – Paper Folding and Cutting
1
Difficult
Visual Reasoning –Mirror Image
1
Easy
Visual Reasoning – Embedded/Hidden Figure
1
Easy
Visual Reasoning – Complete the figure
1
Easy
Counting of squares
1
Easy
Mathematical Puzzle – Sign change based
1
Easy
Puzzles – Chose the set of numbers which has same relation as given in the given set.
2
Moderate
Coding - Decoding
3
Easy
Mathematical Problem
1
easy
Venn Diagram
1
Easy
Dice/Cube based
1
Easy
Syllogism
1
Easy
General Awareness
Questions in this section were easy to moderate. Overall, the paper was on the same pattern as last year. The paper mostly had questions from Science and Current Affairs.
Topic
Number of Questions
Level of Difficulty
History
3
Easy-Moderate
Geography
2
Easy-Moderate
Polity
2
Easy
Economics
1
Easy-Moderate
General Awareness – Static based
2
Easy-Moderate
Science (Chemistry based)
4
Easy-Moderate
Science (Physics based)
1
Easy-Moderate
Science (Biology based)
3
Easy-Moderate
Miscellaneous GK /Current Affairs
7
Easy
Quantitative Aptitude
Quantitative Aptitude section was easy to moderate. The section comprised questions from a variety of topics, Arithmetic, Algebra, Trigonometry and DI.
Topic
Number of Questions
Level of Difficulty
Time, Speed and Distance
1
Easy
Time and work
1
Easy
Geometry
2
Moderate
Mensuration
2
Moderate
Trigonometry
4
Moderate
Profit, Loss and Discount
2
Moderate
Percentages
1
Easy
Algebra
1
Easy
Ratio and Proportion
2
Easy
Average
1
Easy-Moderate
Ages
1
Easy
Simplification
1
Easy
Simple Interest/Compound Interest
1
Moderate
Number System
1
Easy
Data Interpretation (Table) Five car brands – A, B, C, D and E were given. Their production was given from 2011 to 2016.
4
Easy
English Comprehension
A majority of the questions in this section can be categorised under Vocabulary and Grammar. There was no reading comprehension passage this year. Overall, the level of difficulty of this year's paper was easy to moderate.
Topic
Number of Questions
Level of Difficulty
Synonyms
2
Easy
Antonyms
2
Easy
One Word Substitution
2
Easy - Moderate
Spot the Error
4
Easy - Moderate
Sentence Improvement
2
Easy
Active/Passive
2
Easy
Idiom/Phrase Replacement
2
Easy
Para jumble/Sentence Rearrangement
2
Easy-Moderate
Spellings
2
Easy
Cloze Test
5
Easy
Click here for more Jobs News