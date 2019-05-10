Staff Selection Commission (SSC) To Conduct CGL In June. A Year After Notification

SSC CGL 2018 Exam In June; Admit Cards Expected Soon

Following the Supreme Court order, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) declared the result of graduate level exam on May 9. The said exam is the 2017 edition of SSC CGL. The graduate level exam or the CGL is held annually for recruitment to government jobs in group C and group D categories. More than 15 lakh candidates apply for the exam, every year. Due to the SSC CGL 2017 row, the 2018 edition of the exam was delayed; the exam was supposed to be held on July 25, last year.

As per the latest update from the SSC, CGL 2018 exam will begin on June 4. Admit cards of the exam can be expected soon.

The CGL 2018 notification was released on May 5 last year.

For entry to posts advertised through CGL exam, SSC selects candidates on the basis of four selection tests. Tier 1 and tier 2 exams are computer based, tier 3 is a descriptive paper and tier 4 will be skill test, document verification and computer proficiency test.

The exam is conducted every year to recruit candidates to Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Assistant/ Superintendent, Inspector of Income Tax, Central Excise Inspector, Preventive Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, Assistant Enforcement Officer, etc.

