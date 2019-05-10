Staff Selection Commission Declares Graduate Level Exam Result; 35,990 Qualify

SSC CGL 2017 Result Declared: Know How To Check

Supreme Court on Thursday vacated the stay order on Staff Selection Commission's Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam result declaration. The Commission, later in the evening, declared the CGL-tier 3 result and released the merit list for skill test and document verification. On August 31 last year, the top court had stayed the declaration of result of the 2017 Staff Selection Commission exams which were marred by allegations of paper leak, saying it seemed that the entire test and system was "tainted".

For the CGL 2017 recruitment, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced a total of 8134 vacancies. Check SSC CGL Result

The Commission had conducted the tier 3 exam on July 8 and the minimum qualifying marks required to qualify the exam is 33 marks.

On the basis of the criteria set by the Commission, a total of 35,990 candidates have made it to the merit list for skill test and document verification.

"The schedule for common proficiency test/ data entry skill test/ document verification will be available on concerned Regional Office's website. Qualified eligible candidates, who do not receive call letters should contact the concerned Regional Offices of the Commission immediately," reads the official notification released by SSC.

The apex court had earlier favoured cancelling the 2017 SSC examination, and holding it afresh by National Testing Agency or the CBSE "in the interest of students". However, the Centre had said there was no need for re-examination of entire paper as the leak was "extremely localised" and those behind the leaks were identified and action was taken.

Several lakh students appear in SSC examination each year and enter government services in Group C and D Categories of jobs once they qualify. The SSC Combined Graduate Level exam has a four-tier system, in which tier I and tier II are computer-based, while in tier III and IV, job applicants take up a descriptive paper and a computer proficiency test or skill test.

