SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Out For Remaining Candidates, Exams From Jan 4-6

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the remaining candidates of the Delhi Police Constable (Executive) Male and Female Examination 2025. These candidates could not be allocated examination centres earlier despite being given the option of self slot booking due to functional constraints, the Commission said in an official notice.

According to the SSC, the examination for these remaining candidates will now be conducted on January 4, 5, and 6, 2026.

"The Commission vide its notice dated 04.12.2025 had extended the facility of slot selection, to the candidates. However, due to certain functional constraints, some candidates could not be allocated examination centers as per their choice of city/alternate city/date," the SSC specified.

"The admission certificates for these candidates will be made available two to three days prior to the respective examination date. Candidates must download their admit cards by visiting the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in," the notice reads.

Why was a re-exam schedule issued?

SSC had extended the facility of slot selection for candidates; however, some applicants could not be allocated examination centres based on their preferred city, alternate city or date due to technical and operational limitations. The Commission has now scheduled fresh exam dates exclusively for these candidates.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Executive Exam Dates 2025

Main examination period: December 18, 2025 to January 6, 2026

Remaining candidates' exam: January 4 to January 6, 2026

Admit card release: Before the exam (2-3 days prior)

Result: As per SSC schedule

Application Timeline

Application start date: September 22, 2025

Last date for registration: October 31, 2025

Last date for fee payment: October 31, 2025

Correction window: October 29 to 31, 2025

Self slot booking: December 5 to December 10, 2025

Application Fee

General / OBC / EWS: Rs 100

SC / ST / Female candidates: Nil

Mode of payment: Online

Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 7,565 posts of Delhi Police Constable (Executive).

Constable (Executive) Male: 4,408

Constable (Executive) Male (Ex-Servicemen - Others): 285

Constable (Executive) Male (Ex-Servicemen - Commando): 376

Constable (Executive) Female: 2,496

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: Class 12 (10+2) pass from a recognised board

Minimum: 18 years

Maximum: 25 years

Age relaxation applicable as per government norms

Physical Endurance Test (PET) Standards

Height: 170 cm

1600 metres run: 6 minutes

Long jump: 14 feet

High jump: 3 feet 9 inches

Height: 157 cm

1600 metres run: 8 minutes

Long jump: 10 feet

High jump: 3 feet

Candidates are advised to regularly check the SSC website for updates related to admit cards, examination instructions and further stages of the recruitment process.