SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Out For Remaining Candidates, Exams From Jan 4-6

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the remaining candidates of the Delhi Police Constable (Executive) Male and Female Examination 2025. These candidates could not be allocated examination centres earlier despite being given the option of self slot booking due to functional constraints, the Commission said in an official notice.
According to the SSC, the examination for these remaining candidates will now be conducted on January 4, 5, and 6, 2026.
"The Commission vide its notice dated 04.12.2025 had extended the facility of slot selection, to the candidates. However, due to certain functional constraints, some candidates could not be allocated examination centers as per their choice of city/alternate city/date," the SSC specified.
"The admission certificates for these candidates will be made available two to three days prior to the respective examination date. Candidates must download their admit cards by visiting the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in," the notice reads.
Why was a re-exam schedule issued?
SSC had extended the facility of slot selection for candidates; however, some applicants could not be allocated examination centres based on their preferred city, alternate city or date due to technical and operational limitations. The Commission has now scheduled fresh exam dates exclusively for these candidates.
SSC Delhi Police Constable Executive Exam Dates 2025
- Main examination period: December 18, 2025 to January 6, 2026
- Remaining candidates' exam: January 4 to January 6, 2026
- Admit card release: Before the exam (2-3 days prior)
- Result: As per SSC schedule
Application Timeline
- Application start date: September 22, 2025
- Last date for registration: October 31, 2025
- Last date for fee payment: October 31, 2025
- Correction window: October 29 to 31, 2025
- Self slot booking: December 5 to December 10, 2025
Application Fee
- General / OBC / EWS: Rs 100
- SC / ST / Female candidates: Nil
- Mode of payment: Online
Vacancy Details
The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 7,565 posts of Delhi Police Constable (Executive).Category-wise breakup:
- Constable (Executive) Male: 4,408
- Constable (Executive) Male (Ex-Servicemen - Others): 285
- Constable (Executive) Male (Ex-Servicemen - Commando): 376
- Constable (Executive) Female: 2,496
Eligibility Criteria
Educational qualification: Class 12 (10+2) pass from a recognised boardAge limit (as on July 1, 2025):
- Minimum: 18 years
- Maximum: 25 years
Age relaxation applicable as per government norms
Physical Endurance Test (PET) StandardsMale candidates
- Height: 170 cm
- 1600 metres run: 6 minutes
- Long jump: 14 feet
- High jump: 3 feet 9 inches
- Height: 157 cm
- 1600 metres run: 8 minutes
- Long jump: 10 feet
- High jump: 3 feet
Candidates are advised to regularly check the SSC website for updates related to admit cards, examination instructions and further stages of the recruitment process.