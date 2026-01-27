SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2025: Check Expected Release Date, Download Link Here

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2025: The Staff Selection Commission is likely to release the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 2 examination answer key soon. Once released, candidates can check and download the answer key on the official website ssc.gov.in. The tier 2 examination was held on January 18 and January 19, 2026.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2025: How To Download Answer Key?

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Login" and enter your credentials..

Click on the answer key link and raise objections if found any to be valid by you.

Your objections will be considered and reviewed by the respective authorities.

Save and download the answer key for future reference.

Expected Release Date

Candidates can expect the answer key to be released in the first week of February, 2026.

Download Link

The January 18 exam was held to test candidate's data entry speed while January 19 examination covered several subjects such as Mathematical Abilities, Reasoning and General Intelligence, English Language and Comprehension, General Awareness, Computer Knowledge and Statistics.

This recruitment process aims to fill 14,582 Group B and Group C posts in various ministries, departments, and organizations of the Government of India.