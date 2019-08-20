SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Result Expected Today

SSC CGL Result: Know How To Check

SSC CGL result is likely to be announced today. The result of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam which was conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will be available on the official website ssc.nic.in.

The said exam is the tier 1 exam of the SSC CGL recruitment. The exam was held from June 4 to June 13. More than 25 lakh candidates had registered for the SSC CGL 2018 exam but only 8,34,746 candidates appeared for the Tier I exam.

The second phase exam, in which candidates who qualify the tier 1 exam are eligible to sit, will be held from September 11 to September 13.

SSC CGL 2019 Exam Update

Meanwhile the Commission would release the details of the SSC CGL 2019 exam in October. As per the exam schedule released by the Commission, the official notification of the SSC CGL 2019 will be released on October 31 and the online application process would continue till November 28.

Selection to the CGL posts includes two computer based tests, referred to as tier 1 exam and tier 2 exam. Candidates who qualify the tests appear for a descriptive paper and skill test.

After the SSC CGL tier 1 exam result is announced the Commission would release admit cards for the tier 2 exam.

The SSC CGL Tier 2 exam will also be a computer based examination. Tier II will be conducted for four papers - Paper I will be Quantitative Abilities, Paper II will be English Language and Comprehension, Paper III will be Statistics, and Paper IV will be General Studies (Finance and Economics).

In Tier II, Paper I and Paper II are compulsory for all posts. Paper III is for only those candidates who apply for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and who are shortlisted in Tier-I for this Post/ Paper. Paper IV is for only those candidates who are shortlisted in Tier-I for Paper-IV i.e. for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.

SSC CGL 2018 notification was released on May 5 last year.

