Staff Selection Commission Expected To Release CGL 2018 Tier I Result Soon

SSC CGL Result: SSC CGL Tier I exam result may be released tomorrow. After the exam was concluded in June, the commission had released the tentative date for result declaration for SSC CGL Tier I exam 2018. The tier I exam was conducted from June 4 to June 13, 2019. More than 25 lakh candidates had registered for the SSC CGL 2018 exam but only 8,34,746 candidates appeared for the Tier I exam.

The result will be released on the official website of the commission, ssc.nic.in. Along with the Tier I exam result, the commission is also expected to release the category-wise cut off marks.

Candidates who qualify in the SSC CGL Tier I exam will have to appear for the SSC CGL Tier II exam 2018. The Tier II exam is tentatively scheduled from September 11 to September 13, 2019.

The SSC CGL Tier II exam will also be a computer based examination. Tier II will be conducted for four papers - Paper I will be Quantitative Abilities, Paper II will be English Language and Comprehension, Paper III will be Statistics, and Paper IV will be General Studies (Finance and Economics).

In Tier II, Paper I and Paper II are compulsory for all posts. Paper III is for only those candidates who apply for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and who are shortlisted in Tier-I for this Post/ Paper. Paper IV is for only those candidates who are shortlisted in Tier-I for Paper-IV i.e. for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.

The indicative syllabus for SSC CGL Tier II is available in the official recruitment notice.

