Staff Selection Commission Releases Admit Card For CHSL Skill Test

SSC CHSL 2017 admit card released for Skill Test and Typing Test

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for Skill Test for candidates who qualified in the Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam 2017. The skill test will be held from August 26 to September 20, 2019. The admit cards for skill test can be downloaded from the Regional SSC websites. Candidates are shortlisted for the Skill Test on the basis of merit in Tier I and Tier II examination. Skill Test/Typing Test is qualifying in nature.

Skill Test will be conducted for Data Entry Operator (DEO) post and Typing Test will be conducted for Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Sorting Assistant (JSA) and Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant post.

On the basis of the marks in Tier I and Tier II SSC CHSL exams, 1427 candidates were shortlisted for the Skill Test for DEO post in C&AG department, and 229 candidates were shortlisted for the Skill Test for DEO post in department other than C&AG.

For the Typing Test, 33,967 candidates were shortlisted.

The duration of the Skill Test for DEO post will be 15 minutes and the duration of the Typing Test will be 10 minutes. Candidates can check the standards for qualifying in the Skill Test/Typing Test in the official recruitment advertisement.

The Commission will also conduct Document verification at the time of conduct of Data Entry Skill Test (DEST)/ Typing Test. Detailed options of posts and departments are required to be submitted by the candidates at the time of Document Verification.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.