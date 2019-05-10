5,895 Vacancies Announced For SSC CHSL 2017

SSC is yet to announce the CHSL 2017 result.

For CHSL 2017 exam, a total of 5,895 vacancies have been announced by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) today. The announcement comes a day after the Supreme Court vacated the stay order on both CGL and CHSL 2017 results. While the Commission has announced the CGL result it is yet to announce the CHSL result. Meanwhile SSC CHSL 2018 exam will begin on July 1. SSC CHSL exam is held every year for appointment to Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operator posts in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices.

As per the Commission's exam conducting guidelines, vacancy details for both the exams are intimated later on.

Meanwhile, the Commission has announced 8,134 vacancies in CGL posts.

The said exams are the 2017 edition of the graduate level and higher secondary level exams conducted by the Staff Selection Commission every year. On August 31 last year, the top court had stayed the declaration of result of the 2017 Staff Selection Commission exams which were marred by allegations of paper leak, saying it seemed that the entire test and system was "tainted".

The 2018 edition of the exams will be held this year. The exams for this year will be notified in December.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.