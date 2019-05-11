SSC Releases Result For Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam; 35,623 Qualify In Tier II

SSC CHSL 2017 result released for Tier II exam

Staff Selection Commission (SSC), a day after releasing result for Combined Graduate Level Examination held in 2017, has released the result for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination 2017. The result has been dealer for the Tier II exam, which is a descriptive paper. The candidates who have qualified in the Tier II exam will now appear in Skill Test/ Data Entry Skill Test based on their post preference provided at the time of application submission. These candidates will also have to be present for the Document Verification process.

The tentative number of vacancies which will be filled through SSC CHSL 2017 exam is 5895. This includes 2587 vacancies for Lower Division Clerk (LDC) / Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), 3267 vacancies for Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA), and 41 vacancies for Data Entry Operator (DEO).

SSC CHSL 2017 Result: Direct Link

Based on the cut-off fixed by the Commission, 1427 candidates have qualified (provisionally) for Skill Test for the post of DEO in C&AG, 229 candidates have qualified (provisionally) for Data Entry Skill Test for the post of DEO in Departments other than C&AG, and 33,967 have qualified (provisionally) for Typing Test for the posts of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) / Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA).

The result for SSC CHSL 2017 exam is available on the Commission's official website. The result has been released in pdf format and candidates who appeared in the exam will have to search for their roll number in the said pdf to ascertain their qualifying status.

SSC CHSL 2017 Tier II Result: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official SSC website: ssc.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the results tab.

Step three: Click on the tab for CHSL.

Step four: Click on the results link, a pdf will open. Download the pdf and check for your roll number.

