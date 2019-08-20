SSC To Announce Hindi Translator, Pradhyapak Exam Details Today

The exams, for selection to these posts, will begin in November.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release details of the Combined Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak exam today.

The exams, for selection to these posts, will begin in November.

Candidates interested to apply for the job, can fill the online application form which will be available at the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Candidates are selected on the basis of the scores obtained in the computer based exam and the descriptive paper.

Last year the notification, for this recruitment, was released in October and the first paper was held in January 2019. As of now, the results of the first paper have already been declared and the second paper, which is a descriptive one, is scheduled to be held in November.

A total of 46 vacancies will be filled through the 2018 edition of this recruitment. Out of the 46 vacancies, 19 are for Junior Translator posts, 9 are for Senior Translator posts, 7 are for Junior Hindi Translator posts, and 11 for Hindi Pradhyapak posts.

A total of 15,573 candidates had appeared for the first paper out of which 2,041 candidates have qualified for the descriptive paper.

Through this recruitment the SSC will recommend candidates for Junior Translator in Central Secretariat Official Language Service, Junior Translator in Ministry of Railways (Railway Board), Junior Translator in Armed Forces Headquarters, Junior Translator/Junior Hindi Translator in subordinate offices who have adopted Model RRs of DoP&T, Senior Hindi Translator in various Central Government Ministries/ Departments/Offices and Hindi Pradhyapak in Central Hindi Training Institute.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.