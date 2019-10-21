SSC To Announce CGL Tier II, MTS Paper I Result This Week

SSC will announce CGL Tier II and MTS Tier I result this week

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will be releasing the result for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier II exam 2018 on October 25. The Commission had conducted the CGL Tier II exam from September 11 to September 14. The Commission had released tentative answer key and candidate response sheets on September 23, 2019.

The Commission had invited objections on the CGL 2018 Tier II answer key till September 26. The Commission will prepare the final answer key after resolving the objections received on the provisional answer key. The raw score secured by a candidate will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key. The raw score of a candidate will then be normalized.

Candidates will be called for SSC CGL 2018 Tier III exam on the basis of normalized scores. Tier III will be a descriptive paper.

The result for SSC CGL 2018 Tier II will be released on the official website. The Commission will also release the cut off marks for Tier II exam.

Apart from the SSC CGL 2018 Tier II result, the commission is also expected to release result for MTS Staff Exam 2019 Tier I. The MTS Tier I exam was conducted from August 2 to August 22, 2019. 19.18 lakh candidates appeared for the MTS Tier I exam.

Candidates who qualify in MTS Tier I exam will have to appear for Paper II or Tier II exam which will be descriptive in nature.

