SSC CGL 2018 Tier II Paper Moderate But Lengthy: Expert

SSC CGL 2018: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) began the computer-based Tier II exam for CGL 2018 today. The initial review of the question paper is that it was easy to moderate in difficulty-level. The SSC CGL 2018 Tier II exam will be conducted till September 14. Candidates who qualify in the Tier II exam will be called for Tier III which is a descriptive paper.

We spoke to Quasif Ansari ,VP and Academic Head, SSC at Gradeup, about today's SSC CGL Tier II exam. He termed the paper as moderate but lengthy.

"In the morning Maths shift, the overall level of the examination was easy to moderate but time-consuming," he said.

As for individual sections in the question paper, he said that some of the questions in the Quantitative Abilities section were repeated from last year.

"The Advanced Maths section was easy to moderate in comparison to the Arithmetic section. The Data Interpretation section consisted of Radian based Pie-charts & Bar graphs based on sales of cars during 2014-19. There were no questions from Maxima & Minima. In the Arithmetic section questions on Profit & loss and Average were the toughest. A number of questions from the previous years were repeated," he said.

"Looking at the difficulty level of the paper, we can say that one can easily attempt 70-72 questions. In order to take a lead, one needs to attempt around 75-80 questions for good attempts."

