SSC CGL 2018 Tier II Exam Begins Today In Computer-Based Mode

SSC CGL 2018 Tier II exam will begin from today in computer-based mode

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) begins CGL 2018 Tier II exam today. Tier II exam will begin today and conclude on September 14, 2019. SSC will conduct CGL Tier II exam in computer-based mode. The Tier II exam will have four sections. The pattern of Tier II is different from that of Tier I, even though the two exams are conducted in computer-based mode. In case of Tier II, the duration of the exam is longer, and the number of questions is more.

In SSC CGL Tier II, there will be four papers - Quantitative Abilities, English Language and Comprehension, Statistics, and General Studies (Finance and Economics). There will be 200 questions in the English Language and Comprehension paper carrying one mark each and rest three sections will have 100 questions carrying 2 marks each.

There will be negative marking of 0.25 for each wrong answer in Paper-II (English Language and Comprehension) and of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I, Paper-III and Paper-IV.

Candidates will be shortlisted for Tier III, which is a descriptive paper, on the basis of the combined marks scored by them in Tier I and Tier II.

Apart from the exam pattern for Tier II, candidates should also know that while appearing for the SSC CGL Tier II exam they are required to carry a valid photo id proof in original that should have their date of birth. In case the photo id does not have their date of birth, they must carry any other document in original as proof for date of birth.

