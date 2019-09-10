SSC CGL 2018 Tier II Exam: Important Points For Candidates

SSC CGL 2018 Tier II exam will begin from tomorrow

SSC CGL 2018: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an important update for candidates who would be appearing for CGL 2018 Tier II exam. The computer-based Tier II exam will begin from tomorrow and conclude on September 14, 2019. The Commission has released the admit cards for SSC CGL 2018 Tier II exam on the respective regional SSC websites. Candidates who qualified in the SSC CGL 2018 Tier I exam are eligible to appear for Tier II exam.

SSC CGL 2018 Tier II: Important Point For Candidates

1. Download SSC CGL Tier II exam admit card form the official website and check all the details mentioned.

2. On the day of the exam, you must carry a photo identity proof in original along with your SSC CGL Tier II admit card.

3. The photo identity proof must have the candidate's date of birth mentioned. The date of birth on the id proof should match the date of birth provided in SSC CGL application.

4. In case, the photo identity proof does not have the candidate's date of birth, they should carry any other document, in original, as proof of date of birth. If the date of birth on the id proof/certificate brought by the candidate in support of date of birth does not match the date of birth mentioned on the admit card, the candidate will not be allowed to sit in the exam.

5. Candidates appearing for the SSC CGL Tier II should, at least once, watch the demo-video for computer-based exam, the link for which is available on SSC website, to understand the modalities of the exam.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.