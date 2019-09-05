SSC Releases CGL Tier II Admit Card For Central Region Candidates

SSC CGL 2018: Tier II admit cards released for UP and Bihar Candidates

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for CGL Tier II exam for Central region candidates. The admit cards for candidates in Northern and Central regions were delayed due to the revision in the scheduling of candidates for the CGL Tier II exam 2018. The Central Region SSC has finally released the revised status and admit cards for candidates, while an update from the Northern Region SSC is awaited.

The Tier II exam for SSC CGL 2018 will be conducted from September 11 to September 14, 2019. With only six days left for the exam, SSC Northern Region is expected to release the admit cards soon.

Central region candidates (candidates from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar only) are advised to check their revised application status and then download their admit card.

SSC CGL 2018 Tier II Admit Card For UP, Bihar Candidates: Download Link

Candidates will be able to download their CGL Tier II admit card by using their roll number or registration number or name and date of birth.

On the day of the examination, the candidate must bring their admit card and an original photo-identity proof which has the candidate's date of birth mentioned on it. In case, the photo identity proof does not bear the candidate's date of birth, they must carry any other document attesting their date of birth in original.

Meanwhile, SSC has made special arrangements for candidates in Kashmir who appeared for their Tier I exam at Srinagar centre. The Tier II exam for those candidates will be held in Jammu.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.