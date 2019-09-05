Special Arrangement For Candidates In Kashmir For CGL Tier II Exam: SSC

SSC CGL 2018: Kashmir candidates will be given hard copy of their admit cards

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will begin Tier II exam for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) on September 11. The e-admit cards for the Tier II exam have been uploaded on regional SSC websites. Candidates who are to appear in the tier II exam have to download their admit cards online as the commission does not send the admit cards via post.

However, for some candidates in Kashmir, the Commission has made an exception and has sent hard copies of their admit cards to the Jammu and Kashmir administration for delivery.

The J&K administration will also be making necessary arrangements for such candidates, if required, for appearing in the Tier II exam.

"However, keeping in view the possibility of non-availability of internet for downloading the Admit Cards/ Admission Certificates for some candidates belonging to Srinagar, Anantnag, Bandipura, Baramulla, Badgam, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Kupwara, Pulwama and Shopian who had appeared at Srinagar Centre in CGL(Tier-I) Exam-2018, hard copies of the Admit Cards/ Admission Certificates have been sent to the J&K Administration for delivery to the intended candidates and making necessary arrangements, if any, required for facilitating their appearance in the examination," says a notice released by North Western Region SSC office.

The SSC CGL Tier II exam for candidates belonging to above-mentioned districts and who appeared at the Srinagar centre will be conducted on September 13 and September 14 at Jammu. SSC will conduct papers I and II on September 13 and papers III and IV on September 14.

In case of any queries, candidates can contact the Office of the concerned Deputy Commissioner, or the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, or the Staff Selection Commission (North Western Region) office in Chandigarh.

