SSC CGL 2018 Tier II Admit Card Released; Exam In September

SSC CGL 2018 tier ii admit card has been released on the official website

SSC CGL 2018: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for SSC CGL 2018 Tier II exam. The Tier II exams are scheduled from September 11 to September 14, 2019. Candidates who qualified the Tier I exam will appear in the CGL Tier II exam. The Tier II exam will also be a computer-based examination. The examination is conducted for four papers, out of which paper I and II are compulsory for all advertised posts, while paper III and paper IV are meant for specific posts only.

SSC CGL 2018 Tier II Admit Card: How To Download?

Step one: Go to the respective regional SSC official website.

Step two: Click on the admit card link.

Step three: Enter the required details. You can download your SSC CGL 2018 Tier II admit card using your registration number, roll number or your name.

Step four: Submit and download your admit card.

SSC (CR) CGL Tier II Admit Card

As per the SSC CGL 2018 Tier I result released by the Commission, 15,162 candidates qualified to appear for Paper I, paper II and Paper IV in Tier II exam. 8,578 candidates qualified to appear in paper I, paper II, and Paper III in Tier II, and finally 1,50,396 candidates qualified to appear in Paper I and Paper II in Tier II exam.

Paper III is for candidates who have applied for the post of JSO (Junior Statistical Officer) and paper IV is for candidates who have applied for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer.

Based on the aggregate performance in Tier-I and Tier-II Examinations, candidates will be shortlisted to appear in Tier-III (Descriptive Paper). The Commission may fix minimum qualifying marks in each Paper of Tier II.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.