SSC CGL 2018 Tier II Admit Card Delayed For Northern, Central Region Candidates

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had recently released application status and admit card for the Combined Graduate Level (Tier II) exam. The CGL 2018 Tier II exam will be held from September 11 to September 14, 2019. Ahead of the exam, the SSC office for Northern Region, and Central Region has released important update for candidates who applied in the northern region.

As per a notice released by the Northern Region SSC, the candidates in this region will have to wait a bit longer for their CGL Tier II admit card. The delay is caused by the revision in the scheduling of candidates for the CGL Tier II exam 2018.

"Due to revision in scheduling of the candidates of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2018 (Tier-II), the status of candidates examination schedule uploaded on the website of SSC (NR) has been withdrawn. The revised Status of Admit Card for Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2018 (Tier-II) to be held from 11.9.2019 to 14.09.2019 shall be uploaded shortly. Thereafter, the Admit Card will be available to the candidates three days prior to their date of the examination," reads the official notification.

The SSC CGL 2018 Tier II admit card for northern region candidates will be released on the SSC website for Northern Region, 'sscnr.net.in'.

A similar notice was released by Staff Selection Commission for Central Region as well.

Meanwhile, candidates who have checked their status and downloaded their SSC CGL 2018 Tier II admit card should note that they are not allowed to carry materials such as books, magazines etc. and any electronic gadgets such as mobile phones and accessories, Bluetooth devices, pen camera, button hole camera, scanner calculator etc. to the examination hall on the day of the exam. Carrying any of these items may lead to disqualification from the exam.

