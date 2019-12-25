SSC CGL 2020 Exam To Be Notified In September

Meanwhile, SSC CGL 2019 exam would begin in March, 2020.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) would announce the details of CGL 2020 recruitment on September 15, 2020. The CGL or the Combined Graduate Level exam is one of the biggest exams conducted by the Commission which witnesses more than 30 lakh registrations, every year. Through this exam, SSC selects candidates for appointment to various Group 'B' and Group 'C' posts like Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Inspector of Income Tax, Assistant Enforcement Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, Auditor, etc.

SSC CGL is held every year. Selection to the CGL posts include two computer based tests that would be held in succession, a descriptive paper that would be held in pen-paper and computer proficiency test/ data entry skill test (wherever applicable)/ document verification.

The application process of SSC CGL 2019 exam has recently been over. The exams will begin in March.

The selection process for SSC CGL 2018 is underway. The Commission has recently released the admit cards for tier 3 exam.

The final result of the SSC CGL 2017 was released in November this year in which a total of 8,120 candidates have qualified.

The CHSL exam, for those with 10+2 qualification, is another major exam of the SSC. The CHSL 2020 recruitment details will be announced on November 30.

In 2020, SSC would begin the first recruitment specific for the year, in April. The first 2020 edition recruitment of SSC will be for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs and for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak.

