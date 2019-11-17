SSC CGL 2019 Exam In March

The Commission completed the selection process for 2017 CGL exam on November 15.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) would hold Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam in computer based format during the period from March 2 to March 11 (tentatively). The Commission would release the complete exam schedule later. Meanwhile the registration process for the exam is continuing. SSC would close the online application portal for the CGL exam registration on November 25. Candidates who have not registered yet can apply online at ssc.nic.in.

Selection to posts, specific for the SSC CGL exam, will be based on computer based test, descriptive paper test and skill test. The computer based test, which is scheduled for March in the coming year, will be held at two successive levels and would assess the academic merit of the candidate. The difficulty level of the questions ranges from matriculation level till graduation level.

The Commission completed the selection process for 2017 CGL exam on November 15. 8,120 candidates have been recommended for appointment by SSC as against 8,121 vacancies.

The selection process for the 2018 recruitment through CGL exam is underway.

CGL is held annually for filling up Group 'B' and Group 'C' posts in various ministries/ departments/ organizations.

For CGL exam, 26 lakh graduates register every year. Close to 9 lakh candidates take the first level selection exam.

