8,120 Qualify SSC Combined Graduate Level Exam 2017

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination 2017. The result was released in the late hours of November 15 and is now available on the Commission's official website.

As per the result notification, 8,120 candidates have been recommended as against 8,121 vacancies. 599 candidates have been selected for the post of Assistant Audit Officer (AAO), 50 candidates have been selected for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO), and 7,471 candidates have been selected for all other posts.

The result of SSC CGL Tier III exam was released in May in which 35,990 candidates qualified for Skill Test and Document Verification process.

Tie tie-cases have been resolved by applying following method one after another, as applicable till the Tie is resolved:

(i) Total marks in the Computer Based Examination (i.e. Tier I + Tier-II (marks of relevant Papers))

(ii) Total marks in Tier-II Examination (relevant Papers).

(iii) Total marks in Tier-I Examination.

(iv) Date of Birth, with older candidate placed higher.

(v) Alphabetical order in which the first names of the candidates appear.

Allotment of posts to eligible candidates has been made on the basis of merit-cum preference of posts given by the candidates at the time of Document Verification.

SSC CGL 2017 Result For AAO Post

SSC CGL 2017 Result For JSO Post

SSC CGL 2017 Result For Posts Other Than AAO, JSO

Supreme Court had put a stay on SSC CGL 2017 result declaration which was vacated in may this year after which the Commission declared the list of qualified candidates of CGLE 2017 for Document Verification / Skill Test. Skill Test and document verification process was conducted in July this year.

