SSC CGL 2018 Tier III Exam: All You Need To Know

SSC CGL 2018 Tier III exam will be held in December

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) announced the result for CGL 2018 Tier II exam on October 25, 2019. 50,293 candidates qualified in the Tier II exam to become eligible for Tier III of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam. SSC CGL 2018 Tier III exam will be conducted on December 29, 2019.

SSC CGL 2018 Tier III exam will be conducted in offline mode and will be a descriptive paper. By descriptive we mean that instead of choosing one option out of four options provided for a question, candidates will have to write detailed answers. The most common questions asked in SSC CGL descriptive paper are essay-writing or precis writing or letter/application writing questions.

The SSC CGL Tier III exam will be of one hour duration and will carry 100 marks.

The status of examination city for Tier III will be released 15 days ahead of the exam and the admit card for SSC CGL 2018 Tier III exam will be released 4 days ahead of the exam. In case, a candidate has difficulty in downloading their CGL Tier III admit card, they should contact the Regional SSC office immediately.

The final merit list of candidates will be prepared on the basis of marks scored by them in Tier I, Tier II, and Tier III exam.

"Final selection of candidates, in each category, will be made on the basis of aggregate marks scored by them in Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III examinations and preference of posts exercised by them."

