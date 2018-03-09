UP Board Removes Elementary Mathematics From High School Syllabus

The Elementary Mathematics was considered to be easier in comparison to Mathematics. The syllabus for Mathematics included Co-ordinate Geometry, Trigonometry, and Logarithm. The new syllabus now includes the following topics - Number system, Algebra, Co-ordinate geometry, Geometry, Mensuration, and Statistics and Probability.
Earlier students who wished to take up science in intermediate used to opt for Mathematics and other students opted for Elementary Mathematics. Girl students will still have the option to choose between Mathematics and Home Science.
The new syllabus will be implemented for the academic session which will start in April 2018. For students who selected Elementary Mathematics in the session 2017-18 will be allowed to appear for Elementary Mathematics during 2019 board exams. There will be no board exam paper for Elementary Mathematics from 2020 onwards.
