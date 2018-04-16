UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2018 To Be Declared On April 29

UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exam results will be declared on April 29 at upresults.nic.in.

Updated: April 16, 2018 22:21 IST
UP Board Results 2018: According to Hindustan Times, Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 or Matric and Class 12 or Intermediate results on April 29. Both UP Board 10th and 12th results will be declared on the same day. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Dinesh Sharma told PTI yesterday that this year's results class 10 and class 12 will be declared by the end of this month. Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) or UP Board had held Class 10 exams between February 6 and February 22 and the class 12 UP Board exams were held between February 6 and March 10.

Hindustan Times reported that the results will be released on April 29 at 12.30 pm by board director Awadh Naresh Sharma in Allahabad.

On last Friday, an official from the board had also told NDTV that the UP Board results will be released on the last week of this month.

The UP board results 2018, when announced, will be made available for students to check on the UP board's official results portal www.upresults.nic.in

"We will be uploading the copies of toppers online so that students can see and follow them during their preparations," the Deputy CM who also holds education portfolio said yesterday.

A total of 66,37,018 students had registered themselves for this year's UP Board annual exams out of which 36,55,691 registered for class 10 and 29,81,327 for class 12.

Last year the UP board exams were delayed because of the assembly elections held in the state, hence, the results were also declared late, i.e. on June 9, 2017. This year the results are being declared one month earlier than it was declared last year.

In 2017, the overall pass percentage for class 10 was 81.18 and for Class 12 it was 82.62.

