UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2018 To Be Declared On April 29

Hindustan Times reported that the results will be released on April 29 at 12.30 pm by board director Awadh Naresh Sharma in Allahabad.
On last Friday, an official from the board had also told NDTV that the UP Board results will be released on the last week of this month.
The UP board results 2018, when announced, will be made available for students to check on the UP board's official results portal www.upresults.nic.in.
"We will be uploading the copies of toppers online so that students can see and follow them during their preparations," the Deputy CM who also holds education portfolio said yesterday.
A total of 66,37,018 students had registered themselves for this year's UP Board annual exams out of which 36,55,691 registered for class 10 and 29,81,327 for class 12.
Last year the UP board exams were delayed because of the assembly elections held in the state, hence, the results were also declared late, i.e. on June 9, 2017. This year the results are being declared one month earlier than it was declared last year.
