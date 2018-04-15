UP Board Result 2018 To Be Declared By End Of This Month: Government UP Board result 2018 will be declared by end of this month, says Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Dinesh Sharma.

UP Board Result 2018 To Be Declared By End Of This Month: Dinesh Sharma, Education Minister, UP UP Board Result 2018: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Dinesh Sharma told Press Trust of India today that this year's results of both class 10 and class 12 will be declared by the end of this month. The deputy chief minister also said the board will upload the copies of toppers online so that students can see and follow the answer sheets during exam preparations.



Earlier on Friday, an official from the board had also told NDTV that the UP Board results will be released on the last week of this month.



The UP board results 2018, when announced, will be made available for students to check on the UP board's official results portal (



Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) or UP Board had held Class 10 exams between February 6 and February 22 and the class 12 UP Board exams were held between February 6 and March 10.



"We will be uploading the copies of toppers online so that students can see and follow them during their preparations," he said.



Dr. Sharma also holds the Secondary Education and Higher Education, Science and Technology, Electronics and Information Technology portfolios in Yogi Adityanath ministry.



About next year's exams, the minister said Aaadhar card will be made compulsory for class 9 and class 11 students filling forms for the board examinations.



"It will help identify them and further check the menace of copying," the minister said.

UP Board result 2018 will be declared by end of this month, says Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Dr. Dinesh Sharma.



While talking about nearly 11 lakh students who skipped the board exams this year, the minister said about 75 per cent of them were from neighbouring states, and some of them were even from foreign countries like Nepal and Bangladesh. The astonishing fact startling fact came out when the education department analysed the data of the candidates who skipped the exams halfway.



The state board exams were



A total of 66,37,018 students had registered themselves for this year's exam - 36,55,691 for class 10 and 29,81,327 for class 12.



In UP Board results 2017, the overall pass percentage for class 10 was 81.18 and for Class 12 it was 82.62.



(With Inputs from PTI)



(With Inputs from PTI)





