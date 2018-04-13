UP Board Class 10, 12 Results Expected In April Last Week, Not This Week: Official

The UP board exam results 2018, when announced, will be made available for students to check on the UP board's official results portal (www.upresults.nic.in).
The candidates may also visit the official website of UP Board -- https://upmsp.edu.in/ -- for more details regarding UP Board results.
10 lakh students skip exams
66.37 Lakh students had registered for the UP Board exams this year, out of this, 36.55 lakh candidates registered for Class 10 while 29.81 registered for Class 12. Interestingly, according to reports emerged during the examinations, in the wake of steps taken by the UP government against the education mafia that aid in the use of unfair means, over 10 lakh examinees skipped the state board tests in the first four days.
After this came to light, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made a case for making tests simpler so that they do not scare away students. The drastic fall in the number of students who were supposed to write the exams is also a result of strict monitoring to end cheating in the tests, the chief minister said.
Examinations in record time
Uttar Pradesh Education Board Secretary Neena Srivastava had said after releasing the time table that the Class 10 or matric exams would be completed in a record 14 working days this year while the exams for Class 12 or intermediate will be concluded in 25 working days.
Class 10 exams were conducted between February 6 and February 22 and the class 12 UP Board exams were held between February 6 and March 10.
Evaluation of answer sheets
It was reported earlier that the evaluation of answer sheets was almost over.
The board had earlier aimed to release the results by the second week of April. However, it could not follow through with the plan due to the delay in evaluation of the answer sheets.
The board had earlier notified the evaluation of answer sheets should be completed by March 31. The answer sheets were evaluated at about 248 evaluation centres across the state.
UP Board Class 10, 12 results on same day
Like last year, this year too, the board will release the results for intermediate and high school board exam on the same day. Last year the board exams were conducted a bit late because of the assembly elections in the state and hence the result was also declared late, i.e. on June 9, 2017.
An happened in most results last year, girls outshone boys in the UP Board results last year even as the number of appearing candidates and pass percentage of class 10th and 12th declined in 2017.
Overall pass percentage of class 10 stood at 81.18 percent in last year while about 25 lakh students appeared for intermediate out of which 82.62 percent secured the passing marks.
