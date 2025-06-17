UP BEd Entrance Exam 2025 Result Declared, Here's How To Download Scorecards

UP BEd JEE Result 2025 OUT: Bundelkhand University has declared the Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Exam (UP BEd JEE) 2025 results for admission to BEd courses at participating universities and institutes for the academic year 2025-26. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website - bujhansi.ac.in. Scorecards can be downloaded by logging in with the user ID and password.

The UP BEd Joint Entrance Examination is conducted annually for admission to BEd courses across Uttar Pradesh. This year, Bundelkhand University conducted the exam.

The Joint BEd Entrance Examination was conducted in two shifts on June 1. A total of 3,44,546 candidates - including 1,96,700 females and 1,47,846 males - had registered for the exam, which was held at 751 centres across 69 districts in the state.



UP BEd JEE Scorecard: How To Download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download their scorecards:

Visit the official website, bujhansi.ac.in

Click on the link for 'Uttar Pradesh B.Ed. Joint Entrance Examination 2025' on the homepage

Click on the 'Download Scorecard' link

Enter your User ID and Password, then submit

Your UP BEd JEE scorecard PDF will appear on the screen

Download and print a copy for future reference

What's Next After UP BEd JEE Result 2025?

Candidates who have qualified in the UP BEd JEE 2025 will need to participate in the counselling process, which is expected to begin in July-August. Seats will be allotted based on a candidate's score, category, and seat availability in respective universities, colleges, or institutes.

The counselling process consists of three stages: