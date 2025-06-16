UP BEd JEE Result 2025 Declared, Check Direct Link Here

UP BEd JEE Result 2025: The results for the Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2025 have been officially declared. This entrance exam is conducted for candidates aspiring to secure admission to the two-year BEd programme offered by colleges and universities across Uttar Pradesh. Candidates who took the exam can now check and download their results by visiting the official website - bujhansi.ac.in/en.

The entrance exam was held on June 1, covering all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

UP BEd JEE Exam 2025: Steps To Check Result

Follow the steps below to access and download your scorecard:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Bundelkhand University: bujhansi.ac.in/en

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Examination 2025" tab

Step 3: You'll be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the link that says "Download Scorecard"

Step 5: Enter your login credentials (roll number, application number, etc.)

Step 6: Click on Submit and download your result

Step 7: Take a printout of the result for future reference

What's Next?

Now that the UP BEd JEE 2025 results are out, Bundelkhand University will soon initiate the counselling process for admissions. During counselling, candidates will be required to register, select their preferred colleges and courses, and participate in seat allotment rounds based on rank and seat availability.

After receiving seat allotment, students must verify their documents, pay the admission fee, and report to the allotted institution to complete all admission-related formalities. The counselling process will cover participating universities and colleges across Uttar Pradesh that offer B.Ed programmes.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the university's website for detailed counselling schedules and important updates.