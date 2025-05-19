UP BEd JEE Exam 2025: Check Exam Date, District-Wise City Test List

UP BEd JEE Exam 2025: The Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) will be conducted on June 1, 2025 for candidates seeking admission to the two-year BEd programme in colleges and universities across the state. Bundelkhand University in Jhansi shared a complete list of districts where the exam will be held in their official notice on their website, bujhansi.ac.in/en.

The UP BEd exam will be conducted in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The list includes only the names of the district. Complete details regarding the exam centres will be mentioned on the candidates' admit card.

UP BEd JEE Exam 2025: How To Check Exam Centres?

Visit the official website of Bundelkhand University, Jhansi, bujhansi.ac.in/en.

Click on "Exam Centres" tab.

The list of exam centres will be displayed on the screen.

Download the list for future reference.

UP BEd JEE Exam 2025: Documents Mandatory To Carry In Exam Centers

Two hard copies of UP B/Ed JEE admit card.

Identity Card

Passport size photograph

While filing the application for the UP BEd JEE exam, students will be required to select five exam centres from the given list. Students must select the closest exam centre to their home. However, final exam centre will be decided by the university.