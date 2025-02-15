UP BEd JEE 2025 Registration Begins, Check Eligibility, Important Dates

UP BEd JEE 2025: Bundelkhand University, Jhansi, has commenced the registration process for the Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Examination (UP BEd JEE) 2025. Candidates can submit their applications online through the official website, bujhansi.ac.in. The last date to apply without a late fee is March 8 while applications with a late fee will be accepted until March 15.

UP BEd JEE 2025: Key Dates

Application Start Date: February 15

Last Date for Application (Without Late Fee): March 8

Last Date for Application (With Late Fee): March 15

Admit Card Release Date (Tentative): April 14

Exam Date: April 20

Candidates must meet the following eligibility requirements:

General & OBC Candidates: Graduation or post-graduation in Science, Social Science, or Humanities with at least 50% marks from a recognised university.

BE/BTech Graduates: Minimum 55% marks with specialization in Mathematics and Science.

SC/ST Candidates: Must have passed graduation/post-graduation or BE/BTech with relevant specialisation.

Visually Impaired Candidates: A relaxation of 5% in minimum qualifying marks is applicable.

Shiksha Shastri (BEd in Sanskrit): A minimum of 50% marks in a three-year Shastri degree or equivalent.

Final-year candidates: Those appearing for their qualifying exams in 2025 can also apply but must provide proof of eligibility before counselling.

Without Late Fee (Till March 8, 2025)

General/OBC (Uttar Pradesh): Rs 1,400

SC/ST (Uttar Pradesh): Rs 700

All categories (Other states): Rs 1,400

With Late Fee (March 9-15, 2025)

General/OBC (Uttar Pradesh): Rs 2,000

SC/ST (Uttar Pradesh): Rs 1,000

All categories (Other states): Rs 2,000

Visit the university's official website

Click on the UP BEd JEE 2025 section.

Open the registration link and enter the required details.

Complete the registration process and log in.

Fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee online.

Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates should thoroughly read the eligibility criteria before applying.

The university will not be responsible for any errors in the application form.

No need to send a hard copy of the application form to the university.

Each application will have a unique 15-digit registration number, which must be kept for future correspondence.

After the application deadline, candidates will have a four-day window to correct errors related to subject category, gender, weightage, language preference, photograph, signature, and exam centre.

Candidates should provide a valid email ID and mobile number, as important notifications will be sent through these channels.

Applicants must keep their password and OTP secure to prevent misuse.

Candidates are advised to check the information brochure available on the official website for key details.