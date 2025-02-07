UP BEd Entrance Test Registration Begins On This Date, Check Exam Schedule

UP BEd JEE 2025: Bundelkhand University, Jhansi, will once again conduct the Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Examination (UP BEd JEE) for the academic session 2025-27. The registration process for the state-level two-year BEd programme will be open from February 15 to March 15, 2025, through the official website.

Exam Schedule And Expected Dates

As per reports, the entrance exam is likely to be conducted between April 20 and April 25, 2025. The results are expected between May 25 and May 30, followed by the counseling process from June 1 to June 25. The new academic session is likely to begin on July 1, 2025.

Exam Pattern And Admission Process

The UP BEd JEE 2025 exam pattern is expected to remain the same as last year. Candidates will be ranked based on their performance in the entrance test.

The scorecard will include:

State Rank & Category Rank

Marks Obtained in Written Exam

Section-wise Correct & Incorrect Responses

Final Score



Eligibility Status For Counselling

Successful candidates will be required to participate in the counselling process organised by Bundelkhand University for BEd course admissions.

UP BEd JEE 2025: How To Apply

Visit the official website, bujhansi.ac.in.

Click on the registration link and complete the signup process.

Upload the required documents (as per specifications).

Pay the application fee.

Submit the application form and download a copy for future reference.

Required Documents

Photograph (50KB, 100 DPI, JPG format)

Signature (50KB, JPG format)

Left & Right Thumb Impressions (50KB)

Class 10th Certificate (for Date of Birth verification)

Income & Caste Certificate (if applicable)

Aadhaar Card or other government-issued ID

Application Fee

General Category: Rs 1,400 (Late Fee: Rs 2,000)

SC/ST (UP Candidates): Rs 700 (Late Fee: Rs 1,000)

SC/ST (Other States): Rs 1,400 (Late Fee: Rs 2,000)

Exam Structure

The UP BEd JEE 2025 will consist of two papers (Paper 1 & Paper 2), both featuring MCQs. Each paper will have a duration of 3 hours.

For more details and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly.