Ex-MP Prajwal Revanna Found Guilty Of Sexually Assaulting House Help

Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna was convicted of raping his house help by a special court in Bengaluru on Frida. The special court for MPs/MLAs in Bengaluru said it will announce the quantum of punishment against Revanna on Saturday.

A woman who worked as a domestic help at Revanna's family's farmhouse had filed a complaint against him in April last year. She accused Revanna of repeatedly raping her since 2021 and threatening to release videos of the abuse if she revealed the incidents to anyone.

The court, which concluded hearings in the matter on July 18, deferred the judgment on July 30, citing the need for certain clarifications. It had framed charges against Revanna, the grandson of ex-Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, under various sections, including rape, voyeurism, criminal intimidation, and unlawful circulation of intimate images.

Revanna is the prime accused in three other criminal cases filed last year, after over 2,000 obscene video clips -- allegedly depicting the sexual abuse of multiple women -- surfaced on social media.