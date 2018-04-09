UP Board Result 2018 For Intermediate, High School To Release In April The UP board is expected to announce results for board exams by the end of April 2018.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT UP Board Result 2018 For Intermediate, High School To Release In April New Delhi: The countdown to UP board exam results has begun. The board is expected to release the results for board exams by the end of April 2018. The evaluation of answer sheets is almost over. As per local dailies, the evaluation process remains to be concluded at only a few evaluation centres. The board had earlier aimed to release the results by the second week of April. However, it could not follow through with the plan due to the delay in evaluation of the answer sheets.



The board had earlier notified the evaluation of answer sheets should be completed by March 31. The answer sheets were evaluated at about 248 evaluation centres across the state. Almost 55 lakh students had appeared for UP board Intermediate and High School examination this year.



As reported by NBT, the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Dinesh Sharma, at the inauguration of a school in Jaunpur on Sunday, had said that the UP board results will be announced this month and the new academic session will commence on April 16.



Like last year, this year too, the board will release the results for intermediate and high school board exam on the same day. Last year the board exams were conducted a bit late because of the assemble elections in the state and hence the result was also declared late, i.e. on June 9, 2017.



The UP board exam results 2018, when announced, will be available for students to check on the UP board's official results portal (www.upresults.nic.in).



Click here for more



The countdown to UP board exam results has begun. The board is expected to release the results for board exams by the end of April 2018. The evaluation of answer sheets is almost over. As per local dailies, the evaluation process remains to be concluded at only a few evaluation centres. The board had earlier aimed to release the results by the second week of April. However, it could not follow through with the plan due to the delay in evaluation of the answer sheets.The board had earlier notified the evaluation of answer sheets should be completed by March 31. The answer sheets were evaluated at about 248 evaluation centres across the state. Almost 55 lakh students had appeared for UP board Intermediate and High School examination this year.As reported by NBT, the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Dinesh Sharma, at the inauguration of a school in Jaunpur on Sunday, had said that the UP board results will be announced this month and the new academic session will commence on April 16.Like last year, this year too, the board will release the results for intermediate and high school board exam on the same day. Last year the board exams were conducted a bit late because of the assemble elections in the state and hence the result was also declared late, i.e. on June 9, 2017. The UP board exam results 2018, when announced, will be available for students to check on the UP board's official results portal (www.upresults.nic.in).Click here for more Education News