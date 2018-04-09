UP Board Result 2018 For Intermediate, High School To Release In April

The board had earlier notified the evaluation of answer sheets should be completed by March 31. The answer sheets were evaluated at about 248 evaluation centres across the state. Almost 55 lakh students had appeared for UP board Intermediate and High School examination this year.
As reported by NBT, the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Dinesh Sharma, at the inauguration of a school in Jaunpur on Sunday, had said that the UP board results will be announced this month and the new academic session will commence on April 16.
Like last year, this year too, the board will release the results for intermediate and high school board exam on the same day. Last year the board exams were conducted a bit late because of the assemble elections in the state and hence the result was also declared late, i.e. on June 9, 2017.
Comments
Click here for more Education News