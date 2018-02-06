UP Board Exam 2018 Starts Today; Administration Gears Up For Stricter Exam

High school or class 10 exams will be conducted from February 6 to February 22, and intermediate or class 12 from February 6 to March 10 next month. As many as 67,02,483 students have enrolled for the exams this year. Of this, 37,12,508 are for Class 10 and 29,89,975 for Class 12, reported Indo-Asian News Service.
To ensure that exams are conducted without malpractices, CCTV cameras have been installed at exam centres. News Agency ANI tweeted images from an exam centre in Kanpur, where students can be seen in exam hall and police force has been deployed outside the centre.
UP Board Exams begin today, CCTV cameras installed for inspection. Visuals from Kanpur. pic.twitter.com/y7eRnvmWCe— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 6, 2018
Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had issued Whatsapp numbers to curb the practice of cheating.
Ghaziabad Dist School Inspector orders all High Schools & Intermediate Schools to stay closed from 6th to 20th Feb & all teachers to be deputed for Board exam duty. He also added that action will be taken of Principles of the schools don't follow orders. Exams begin on 6th Feb.— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 6, 2018
According to Secondary Education Director Amarnath Verma, last academic year, around 30 lakh candidates appeared in the high school examinations and the overall pass percentage stood at 81.18 percent while about 25 lakh students appeared for intermediate out of which 82.62 percent secured the passing marks.
Teachers from non-govt aided schools had earlier refused to render their services for Board Exam duty.— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 6, 2018
