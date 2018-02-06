UP Board Exam 2018 Starts Today; Administration Gears Up For Stricter Exam

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP, class 10, 12 board exams begin today. The state administration has made provisions to ensure a cheating-free exam this year.

Education | Written by | Updated: February 06, 2018 11:59 IST
New Delhi:  Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP, class 10, 12 board exams begin today. The state administration has made provisions to ensure a cheating-free exam this year. Some of the measures taken include putting phone numbers of 10 school owners of Agra District on surveillance to keep a check on organized cheating. The administration will also keep a record of absent candidates and malpractices online. Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds charge of Secondary Education and Higher Education Departments, had said earlier that the exams this year would be conducted with full transparency, be cheating free and also be done within a month.

High school or class 10 exams will be conducted from February 6 to February 22, and intermediate or class 12 from February 6 to March 10 next month. As many as 67,02,483 students have enrolled for the exams this year. Of this, 37,12,508 are for Class 10 and 29,89,975 for Class 12, reported Indo-Asian News Service.

To ensure that exams are conducted without malpractices, CCTV cameras have been installed at exam centres. News Agency ANI tweeted images from an exam centre in Kanpur, where students can be seen in exam hall and police force has been deployed outside the centre. 
 
Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had issued Whatsapp numbers to curb the practice of cheating.

Ghaziabad District School Inspector has ordered all schools to remain closed from February 6 to February 20 and has instructed that all teachers be deployed for board exam duties. Earlier, teachers from non-government aided schools had refused to render their services for exam duties. The Ghazibad District School Inspector has directed action against Principals of such schools which don't follow orders. 
  According to Secondary Education Director Amarnath Verma, last academic year, around 30 lakh candidates appeared in the high school examinations and the overall pass percentage stood at 81.18 percent while about 25 lakh students appeared for intermediate out of which 82.62 percent secured the passing marks.

