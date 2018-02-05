UP Board To Maintain Records Of Absent Candidates, Malpractices Online The Board has directed exam centre coordinators to update details of absentees and those caught in malpractices. The Board has opened online portal for the same and has asked to update the details on daily basis after the completion of each paper.

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP, will begin class 10, 12 board exams from 6 February 2018. The State administration is gearing up for a cheating-free examination, this year. Today, the Board has opened an online portal to maintain the records of malpractices. Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds charge of Secondary Education and Higher Education Departments, had said earlier that the exams this year would be conducted with full transparency, be cheating free and also be done within a month.



The Board has directed exam centre coordinators to update details of absentees and those caught in malpractices. The Board has directed to update the details on daily basis after the completion of each paper.



According to Times of India, phone numbers of some 10 school owners of Agra district have been put on surveillance to keep a tab on organised cheating. On exam days mobile phones of examination centre coordinators and other concerned officials on duty in flying squad will also be tracked, added the daily.



A whopping number of 66 lakh candidates will appear for the annual UP Board exams.



The Class 10 exams would be completed in a record 14 working days this time while the exams for Class 12 will conclude in 25 working days, as desired by the Yogi Adityanath government.



According to the time table released on October last week, the class 10 board exams will continue till 22 February and while the class 12 exams will be held till March 14, 2018.



(With Inputs From PTI)



