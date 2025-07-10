Uttar Pradesh Diploma In Elementary Education Result Declared For 2nd,4th Semester, Direct Link Here

UP DEIEd Result Out: The Uttar Pradesh Examinations Regularity Authority has declared the results for Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd), formerly known as Basic Training Certificate (BTC) for the second and fourth semester. Students who appeared for the examination can check and download the result on the official website, btcexam.in.

UP DEIEd Result: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website, btcexam.in.

Click on UP DEIEd 2nd/4th Semester Result link.

Enter your login credentials of roll number and registration number.

Click on "Submit".

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

A total of 1,60,405 students had registered for the 2nd semester 2023 batch exam, of which 1,60,159 appeared. The overall pass percentage for this batch was recorded at 64 per cent.

Here is the direct link to download marksheet for UP DEIEd, "UP DEIEd Result 2025".

UP DEIEd Result: Details Mentioned On The Marksheet