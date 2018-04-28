UP Board Result 2018: UPMSP To Declare Class 12 Result Tomorrow At Upresults.nic.in

UP Board Result 2018: Uttar Pradesh Class 12 Result Tomorrow At Upresults.nic.in
New Delhi: UPMSP will release the result for UP Board class 12 exam 2018 tomorrow. The result will be made available for students on the official results portal for UP government. This year the government has been actively trying to declare the result on time, consequently the result will be declared tomorrow. As per a notice on the results portal, the result for intermediate/class 12 students will be released on the website at 12:30 pm.
The board exam for UP intermediate students was conducted between February 6 to February 14, 2018. More than 29 lakh students had appeared for UP Board class 12 exam. The number is high and hence the stakes are high too.
The result will be made available on upresults.nic.in. Students would need their exam roll number to check their result when it is declared. The board will also release the result for class 10 students tomorrow.