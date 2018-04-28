Uttar Pradesh To Declare Class 10, 12 Board Results Tomorrow: Highlights Of Annual Exam 2018 UP Board result 2018 will be declared on April 29, 2018 at upresults.nic.in.

Uttar Pradesh Class 10, 12 Board Results: Highlights Of Annual Exam 2018 New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh is all set to witness stories of glory and success tomorrow. The Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will announce class 10, 12 exam results tomorrow. Annual exams were held in February- March. Board exams in the State have grabbed the headlines since the first day of the exam. Be it the strict security measures adopted by the Board or the student who was in 'too much love', UP board was in news for myriad reasons. UP Board result 2018 will be declared on April 29, 2018 at upresults.nic.in.



Close to 10 lakh students opted not to appear for the annual exams this year. Reason: crackdown on cheating mafia. After the Board adopted stringent steps to curb malpractices in the exam, a sharp dip in the number of examinees was noticed. Two days after the exams commenced last week, more than five lakh students left the UP Board exams for Class 10 and 12 midway, due to a massive crackdown on cheating, an official told IANS. "When we said let's conduct a cheating-free exam (then) 10 lakhs students dropped out. This is the figure until now. I don't know what will happen in future," Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.



In another revelation, it came to light that out of the 10 lakh students who skipped the UP board annual exams this year, majority were outsiders: from Nepal, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia and UAE. "We have come to know that about 75 per cent of those who skipped the examinations were from neighbouring states. Also candidates from countries like Nepal, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were among them," Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said.



The evaluation process made startling revelations on how desperate students are to pass their exams. Answer copies came with bribes ranging from Rs 20 to Rs 300, notes where one such student had requested the examiners to pass them as 'love story' distracted them from focusing on the exam. many such incidents were reported during the answer paper evaluation phase.



Amidst the UP Board result 2018 date anticipation, the Board updated syllabus for high school students. The Board has decided to remove Elementary Mathematics from the syllabus of class 9 and 10 students. The change in the syllabus has been brought about as a result of the implementation of NCERT syllabus for UP Board students. Earlier, students had to choose from Mathematics, Elementary Mathematics, and Home Science (only for girls). Earlier for both Mathematics and Elementary Mathematics, 70 marks were allotted to theory paper and 30 marks were allotted to practical and internal assessment.



