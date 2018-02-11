10 Lakh Drop Out Of UP Board Exam After Crackdown On Cheating: 10 Points The sharp dip in the figure comes in the wake of steps taken by the Uttar Pradesh government against the education mafia that aid in the use of unfair means in board exams.

10 lakh examinees skipped the state board exams in Uttar Pradesh in the last four days. Press Club of India reported that the sharp dip in the figure comes in the wake of steps taken by the Uttar Pradesh government against the education mafia that aid in the use of unfair means. As many as 66.37 Lakh students have enrolled for the UP Board exams this year. Of this, 36,55,691 students have registered for Class 10 and 29,81,387 for Class 12. According to UP Board exam time table, the class 10 board exams will continue till 22 February while the class 12 exams will be concluded on March 14.. Reports have claimed that over 10 lakh class 10 and 12 examinees skipped the state board tests in the last four days which is seen as an outcome of the tight screening and anti-copying measures implemented by the government.. "When we said let's conduct a cheating-free exam (then) 10 lakhs students dropped out. This is the figure until now. I don't know what will happen in future," Mr Adityanath said yesterday while speaking at the book launch of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Exam Warrior' in its Hindi version.. "So, parents and teachers should not impose any kind of barriers on students and provide them with a conducive climate to cope with exams," he said drawing a parallel. Two days after the exams commenced last week, more than five lakh students left the UP Board exams for Class 10 and 12 midway, due to a massive crackdown on cheating, an official told IANS.. Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who is in charge of education, told IANS that the government was committed to ensuring merit in the education system and at no cost will copying be allowed. "We will not allow anyone to copy, cheat and usurp the right of meritorious students," he added.. Mr Sharma is using the state government chopper to make surprise inspections at various examination centres to ensure that the government order is being implemented, reported IANS.. CCTVs have been installed in all examination centres and the special task force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police is being used to help conduct free and fair exams.. Elaborate arrangements have been made to prevent cheating and maintain transparency in the Uttar Pradesh board examinations which commenced on Tuesday.. According to officials prohibitory orders under section 144 have been promulgated with ban on outsiders within a periphery of 200 metres of exam centres, and districts like Mathura have been divided into various super zones, zones and sectors to monitor the situation.. Times of India had reported ahead of the exams that, phone numbers of some 10 school owners of Agra district have been put on surveillance to keep a tab on organised cheating. On exam days, according to the daily, mobile phones of examination centre coordinators and other concerned officials on duty in flying squad will also be tracked.Click here for more Education News