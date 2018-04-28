UP Board Result 2018: Uttar Pradesh Class 10 Result Tomorrow At Upresults.nic.in Uttar Pradesh class 10 result for the board exam conducted in February 2018 will be declared tomorrow.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Up Board Result 2018: Uttar Pradesh Class 10 Result Tomorrow At Upresults.nic.in New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh class 10 result for the board exam conducted in February 2018 will be declared tomorrow. The board result will be made available on the official results portal for government exams in UP. As notified on the official website, the result for class 10 will be declared an hour after the declaration of



This year 36,55,691 students had registered for the class 10 exam in Uttar Pradesh which is 20 lakh more than last year. The result will be announced on upresults.nic.in. The board is also declaring the result for UP Inter exam tomorrow.



This year the board has been in the news for the humongous number of students who dropped out of the board exams after the first exam. According to reports, more than 10 lakh students dropped out of the board exams citing stricter exam regulations to keep cheating in check.



In 2017, 3404715 studenst had registered for the exam out of which 389658 dropped out of the exams mid-way. The pass percentage for class 10 students in 2017 was 81.18. Tejasvi Devi from Fatehpur had topped the exam with 95.83 per cent.



Click here for more



Uttar Pradesh class 10 result for the board exam conducted in February 2018 will be declared tomorrow. The board result will be made available on the official results portal for government exams in UP. As notified on the official website, the result for class 10 will be declared an hour after the declaration of UP board class 12 result . The result will be available for viewing on the website at 1:30 pm.This year 36,55,691 students had registered for the class 10 exam in Uttar Pradesh which is 20 lakh more than last year. The result will be announced on upresults.nic.in. The board is also declaring the result for UP Inter exam tomorrow.This year the board has been in the news for the humongous number of students who dropped out of the board exams after the first exam. According to reports, more than 10 lakh students dropped out of the board exams citing stricter exam regulations to keep cheating in check. In 2017, 3404715 studenst had registered for the exam out of which 389658 dropped out of the exams mid-way. The pass percentage for class 10 students in 2017 was 81.18. Tejasvi Devi from Fatehpur had topped the exam with 95.83 per cent.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter