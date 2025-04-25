UP Board Class 12 Results 2025: Comprehensive Analysis Of Students' Performance

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the Class 10 and 12 board exam results, with pass percentages of 90.11% and 81.15%, respectively. UP Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh revealed these figures at a press conference held in Prayagraj. More than 50 lakh students appeared in board exams, which were conducted from February 24 to March 12 this year. Students can check their results on the official website of the UP Board, upmsp.edu.in as well as the special page of NDTV Education.

Class 12th results are pivotal for students, shaping their opportunities for college admissions. Here's the Intermediate Examination Result Analysis report from the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP).

Intermediate Examination Result 2025 Analysis

- The overall pass percentage for the Intermediate examination is 81.15%.

- A total of 25,98,560 students appeared for the exam, comprising 25,12,576 institutional (enrolled in schools) and 85,984 private students.

- Among the students who appeared, 13,87,263 were boys and 12,11,297 were girls.

- A total of 21,08,774 students passed, including 20,38,884 institutional and 69,890 individual students.

- The pass percentage for institutional (enrolled in schools) students is 81.15%, while for private students it is 81.28%.

- Among the total pass percentage, 10,62,616 boys and 10,46,158 girls passed, with boys achieving a pass percentage of 76.60% and girls achieving 86.37%.

- The pass percentage for girls is 9.77% higher than that of boys.

- The pass percentage for institutional (enrolled in schools) students is 0.13% lower than that of private students.

- The evaluation of intermediate answer sheets was completed by 56,066 examiners.

- The practical exams for Intermediate were conducted in two phases from February 1, 2025, to February 21, 2025, by 18,964 examiners.

- A total of 74,982 students appeared for the compartmental exams under the regulations.