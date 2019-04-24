UP Board Result 2019 Soon; Check Direct Links Here

UP Board result 2019 will be released soon on upresults.nic.in andupmsp.edu.in

UP Board result 2019: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP or famously known as UP Board) is expected to release UP Board results 2019 (both UP Board 10th result and UP Board 12th result) will be released before by April-end, according to an official. Reports suggest that the official have uploaded the UP Board results on portals hosted by National Informatics Centre (NIC) and the official date for the results will be released anytime soon. Meanwhile, some reports said the UP Board results can be expected before April 29 as the Board is planning to release the results earlier than the results released last year. The 12th and 10th results will be released on the same day. The results will be released on upmsp.edu.in (official website of the Board) and upresults.nic.in (official website of the UP Board results).

Meanwhile, two direct links have been released on upmsp.edu.in (official website of the Board) for accessing UP Board 10th result and UP Board 12th result. The direct links have been provided here under in this story.

Up Board exam 2019 were held in a record 16 working-days -time in February and March.

In 2018, 72.43 per cent students had passed in class 12 and 75.16 per cent students had passed in class 10 board exams in UP.

This year more than 58 Lakh students had registered for the board examinations in Uttar Pradesh. Out of those who registered for the board exam, around 6 lakh are said to have skipped the board exams, according to Board officials.

UP Board result 2019: Direct links

UP Board result 2019: The results will be released soon on upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in

The UP Board results for exams held in February and March will be released on following links:

UP Board 10th result

UP Board 12th result

More details on UP Board results can be found on following official links:

upmsp.edu.in (official website of the Board)

upresults.nic.in (official website of the UP Board results)

To check the results, click on the UP Board results' links provided above and then open UP Board 10th result or UP Board 12th result links from the homepages. After that, enter your exam registration details on next page and check for your results.

Last year, the UP Board had released the Board results on April 29. In 2018, the Board had released both UP Board 10th result and UP Board 12th result on the same day.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.