UP Board Result Date To Be Announced Shortly

"UP Board result date has been finalized," the UP Board Secretary Nina Srivastav confirmed to NDTV today. "The Board will announce the result date today at noon," she added. The UP Board result will be released at upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in. Close to 50 lakh students are waiting for the UP Board class 10, 12 results searches for which are high since last week. The Board had released the result on April 29 last year. However the class 10, 12 board results were expected earlier this time. There were reports that UP Board result will be released by mid-April.

In 2018, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Board had declared the class 12 and 10 results on April 29 at 12.30 pm and 1.30 pm, respectively. In 2018, 72.43 per cent students had passed in class 12 and 75.16 per cent students had passed in class 10 board exams in UP.

Students will need their board examination roll number in order to check UP Board 12th/UP Board 10th Result. Students will be able to check the result through the official website on their mobile phones too.

This year more than 58 Lakh students had registered for the board examinations in Uttar Pradesh. Out of those who registered for the board exam, around 6 lakh are said to have skipped the board exams.

