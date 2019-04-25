UP Board Announces 10th, 12th Result Date; Latest Update Here

UP Board result for 10th and 12th exams will be released on Saturday

UP Result 2019: After weeks of speculation, Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) finally announced the result date for UP Board exams conducted in February 2019. The result date was confirmed by UPMSP Secretary Neena Srivastava to NDTV and also through a notice which is now available on the UPMSP website. UP Board will release the result for both High School or 10th and Intermediate or 12th on April 27, 2019. The result will be announced at 12:30 pm at the Board office in Prayagraj.

The UP Board result 2019 will be released on the board's official website also and students will be able to check their result on the website using their respective roll number.

Reportedly, more than 58 lakh students had registered for the UP Board exams. The number includes class 10 and class 12 students who registered for the board exams in the state. Out of these close to 6 lakh students skipped the exam altogether or after one or two papers. The rest 52 lakh students await their result now.

The number of students in UP board this year is less than last year when more than 66 lakh had registered for the exam and close to 10 lakh skipped the exam. Dinesh Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister, UP, had in a press conference highlighted the various measures taken by the state government to curtail any unfair practice during the examination.

"There were large-scale irregularities involved in setting up of an examination centre. Now schools desirous of becoming exam centres have to apply online and submit details of facilities. The software will choose the centre while keeping in mind laid down parameters and criteria," he had said.

In 2019, close to 32 Lakh students had registered for High School exam and 26 Lakh had registered for Intermediate exam.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.