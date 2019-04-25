UP Board Class 10th Result On Saturday; Check Details

UP Board 10th result will be released on April 27, 2019

UP Board Result 2019: UP Board will announce the result for class 10 board examination on April 27, 2019, Saturday. The result will be announced at the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) office in Prayagraj. After the announcement of the UP Board 10th result at the office, the result will then be made available on the board's official website and results portal for students' viewing. As per reports, approximately 32 lakh students had registered for the High School or 10th board examination in Uttar Pradesh.

The UP Board examination for class 10th students began on February 7 and concluded on February 28, 2019.

According to Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, 8,354 schools were appointed as examination centres. The board also installed CCTV cameras and voice recorders at the examination centres to curb cheating any other malpractices.

After the UP board result for High school students is released, it will be available at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

UP Board 10th Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to the websites mentioned above.

Step two: Click on the UP Board High School Exam Result link.

Step three: Enter your roll number.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

Students who fail to qualify in the UP Board High School exam will be given another chance in the form of Compartmental exam to clear their 10th exam this year itself. The details of the compartmental exam will be released by the Parishad after the result declaration on the official website only. Students dissatisfied with their marks can also apply for revaluation, the process for which will start immediately after the UP Board 10th result declaration.

