UP Board Class 12 Result Today. UPMSP Portal To Release Results At 1 pm: Live Update

New Delhi:
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the class 12 result today.
The UP Board class 12 result will be released today at upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in. Students will need their board examination roll number in order to check UP board result. Students can check the result through the official website on their mobile phones too. Close to 50 lakh students will receive the UP board result today. This year more than 58 Lakh students had registered for the board examinations in Uttar Pradesh. Out of those who registered for the board exam, around 6 lakh are said to have skipped the board exams.
UP Board Class 12 Result Today: Live Updates
Soon after downloading the UP Board class 12 marksheet, students are required to go through details properly. "The Results published on net are for immediate information to the examinees. Although every effort is made to maintain the accuracy of the results, error may creep in inadvertently due to extraneous reasons beyond the control of either NIC or the concerned Institution/ board/ university. Students are advised to verify their marks with the official hard copy issued from the respective Institution/ board/ university," reads the disclaimer on the result portal.
Soon after the declaration of UP Board class 12 result, entrance exams and admission process for higher education courses will begin.
Though the UP Board has confirmed the result time to be 12.30, the official result portal results.gov.in says the class 12 result will be released at 1 pm along with the class 10 result.
UP Board results will be officially announced from the Board headquarters or through a press conference which will be organised in the state capital.
