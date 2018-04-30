Yogi Adityanath Lauds Students' Performance In "Cheating-Less" Board Exams It is a good sign and we are marching towards development, he said. We will use the energy of youth and students by tapping their potential to take UP ahead, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Yogi Adityanath said that it is a good sign and we are marching towards development. (File) Gorakhpur: Seventy two per cent students have cleared "cheating-less" board examinations in Uttar Pradesh and the government will take the state ahead by tapping the potential of the youth, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.



The state government is coming up with a scheme of residential schools for children of poor and labourers, he added.



Mr Adityanath was speaking at an event where he blessed 678 couples, including 24 Muslim couples, during a mass marriage ceremony on the campus of Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University.



Taking a jibe at the previous SP and BSP regimes in the state, Mr Adityanath claimed during those times, the effect of corruption was seen in all government policies. Things are different now, he said.



Mr Adityanath said "a 72 per cent result has been achieved in a cheating-less UP board examinations for class 10th and 12th".



It is a good sign and we are marching towards development, he said. We will use the energy of youth and students by tapping their potential to take UP ahead, he added.



Earlier in the day, the class X and XII results of the UP board were declared. The pass percentage for class XII was 72.43 per cent while the same for class X was 75.16 per cent, officials said.



The chief minister said his government had introduced many welfare schemes for every section of society including farmers, women, youth, poor and students.



Earlier a large section of SC/ST students was deprived of scholarships, but today over 23 lakh students belonging to scheduled castes and scheduled tribes are being awarded scholarships, he said.



Similarly, the UP government is coming up with a scheme of residential schools for children of poor and labourers, in which a suitable environment for academics will be provided, he said.



The chief minister also enumerated upon various policies of the Centre. "The benefits of various schemes of the Centre is reaching to people and the state is also working to ensure that benefits of schemes reach the poor, famers, women and youth without any discrimination," he said.



He lauded UP Labour Minister Swami Prasad Maurya for his efforts in organising the mass marriage programme.



Seventy two per cent students have cleared "cheating-less" board examinations in Uttar Pradesh and the government will take the state ahead by tapping the potential of the youth, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.The state government is coming up with a scheme of residential schools for children of poor and labourers, he added.Mr Adityanath was speaking at an event where he blessed 678 couples, including 24 Muslim couples, during a mass marriage ceremony on the campus of Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University.Taking a jibe at the previous SP and BSP regimes in the state, Mr Adityanath claimed during those times, the effect of corruption was seen in all government policies. Things are different now, he said.Mr Adityanath said "a 72 per cent result has been achieved in a cheating-less UP board examinations for class 10th and 12th".It is a good sign and we are marching towards development, he said. We will use the energy of youth and students by tapping their potential to take UP ahead, he added.Earlier in the day, the class X and XII results of the UP board were declared. The pass percentage for class XII was 72.43 per cent while the same for class X was 75.16 per cent, officials said.The chief minister said his government had introduced many welfare schemes for every section of society including farmers, women, youth, poor and students.Earlier a large section of SC/ST students was deprived of scholarships, but today over 23 lakh students belonging to scheduled castes and scheduled tribes are being awarded scholarships, he said.Similarly, the UP government is coming up with a scheme of residential schools for children of poor and labourers, in which a suitable environment for academics will be provided, he said. The chief minister also enumerated upon various policies of the Centre. "The benefits of various schemes of the Centre is reaching to people and the state is also working to ensure that benefits of schemes reach the poor, famers, women and youth without any discrimination," he said.He lauded UP Labour Minister Swami Prasad Maurya for his efforts in organising the mass marriage programme. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter